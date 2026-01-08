State investigators say they can't access ICE shooting evidence after FBI takes case

The head of Minnesota’s state investigations agency said Thursday that the U.S. attorney’s office has barred it from taking part in the investigation into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer’s fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said in a statement that after the agency consulted with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI following the Wednesday shooting of 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good, “it was decided that the BCA Force Investigations Unit would conduct a joint investigation with the FBI” and that the “BCA responded promptly to the scene and began coordinating investigative work in good faith.

He said the FBI informed the BCA later Wednesday that the U.S. attorney’s office had changed the plan.

“The investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation,” Evans wrote.