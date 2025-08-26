Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taylor Swift announces engagement to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift
In a post to her social media, Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

The pop star posted a photo of the two with the caption "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

