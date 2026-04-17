The Latest: A 10-day Lebanon ceasefire appears to hold as European leaders to meet over Strait

A 10-day ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and agreed on by Lebanon and Israel appeared to be holding in Lebanon on Friday, potentially boosting efforts to extend a truce between Iran, the United States and Israel.

It was unclear whether a lasting deal would be reached between the U.S. and Iran before the ceasefire ends next week, but the pause in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be an indication some progress has been made.

An end to Israel’s war with Hezbollah was a key demand of Iranian negotiators. Israel has not been fighting with Lebanon itself, but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group inside Lebanon, which said in a statement that “any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to the ceasefire “to advance” peace efforts with Lebanon, but said Israeli troops would not withdraw.

Pakistan’s army chief met Thursday with Iran’s parliament speaker as part of international efforts to press for an extension to the ceasefire that has paused almost seven weeks of war.

Mediators are pushing for a compromise on three main sticking points: Iran’s nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz and compensation for wartime damages, according to a regional official involved in mediation efforts.

Reopening the strait is a key demand by the U.S. and the international community as a global energy crisis worsens daily because of the key oil route's closure. The leaders of France and the U.K. will gather dozens of countries Friday to push forward plans to reopen the strait, although the U.S. will not be included.

The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen U.S. service members have also been killed.

Here is the latest:

Iran informed Hezbollah leadership about truce hours before Trump calls, lawmaker says

Hassan Fadlallah, the senior Hezbollah lawmaker, praised Iran as he spoke to reporters in the battered Beirut southern suburb.

“Yesterday, before the ceasefire, Hezbollah’s leadership was formally informed around 4am from the Iranian ambassador that there will be a ceasefire at night,” he said. “We were informed from the Islamic Republic that the calls they took with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were encouraging and facilitating for a ceasefire as first step.”

Fadlallah said that the militant group’s key positions — a complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops, a return of all Lebanese displaced people, releasing prisoners held by Israel and reconstruction — have not changed.

Senior Hezbollah legislator warns Lebanon against entering direct negotiations with Israel

“During these 10 days we want the continued effort from Iran to force Israel to the pathway that was imposed by the Islamabad talks,” Hassan Fadlallah told The Associated Press Friday after speaking to the press in the battered Beirut southern suburb of Haret Hreik.

Fadlallah, from Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, warned Lebanon not to enter direct negotiations with Israel. The Iran-backed militant group said direct talks with Israel would be a free concession to Israel as its troops remain on Lebanese soil.

“The Lebanese government is unable, incapable, and unauthorized constitutionally and nationally for the Lebanese leadership to give such a dangerous concession that threatens Lebanons’ future,” he said.

Fadlallah warned that Hezbollah will not remain silent if Israel continues its attacks in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese hospital treats wounded from late night strikes

Al-Najda al Shaabiya Hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh was reeling Friday after what officials said was one of the heaviest days of Israeli strikes since the latest Israel-Hezbollah war began.

Hospital Director Mona Abou Zeid said the wounded arrived until around an hour after the ceasefire took effect at midnight.

Mahmoud Sahmarani, 33, said he stepped outside his home to buy charcoal for his shisha water pipe when an Israeli strike killed his father and cousin as they peeled potatoes for lunch.

His five-story apartment building is rubble and his family is homeless, Sahmarani said from his hospital bed, his left eye swollen shut and head swaddled in bandages.

“Israel should have withdrawn from Lebanon,” he said. “If we don’t get them out, they will continue to kill us.”

Hezbollah praises forces and promises vigilance during ceasefire

Hezbollah on Friday praised the performance of its fighters during 45 days of war with Israel.

The militant group said in a statement that its hands “will remain on the trigger, vigilant against the enemy’s treachery and betrayal” during the 10-day ceasefire that started Friday.

Hezbollah said it carried out 2,184 attacks during the war including drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and attacks targeting Israeli forces inside southern Lebanon.

US envoy says ceasefire with Hezbollah is ‘beginning of a road’

Tom Barrack, the U.S. special envoy to Syria and ambassador to Turkey, told a diplomacy conference Friday that the “brilliance” of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon was that it ended “senseless killing.”

“The brilliance of what happened yesterday is it stopped senseless killing and President Trump and Secretary Rubio stepping in strongly and saying we need a time out,” Barrack said at the conference in Antalya, southern Turkey.

“This is just the beginning of a road and the ceasefires are so delicate because everybody’s been equally untrustworthy,” he said.

“Everybody is in atrophy over this idiotic war. So will the ceasefire stick? What will we do? It’s baby steps,” Barrack said.

Pakistan leader supports Israel and Hezbollah ceasefire

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

Sharif said in a post on X that the agreement was “facilitated through bold and sagacious diplomatic efforts led by President Donald Trump.”

Sharif is attending a diplomacy forum in Turkey and expressed hope the ceasefire would pave the way for sustainable peace.

He said Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to back efforts aimed at achieving lasting regional peace.

Beirut official says Israeli strikes hit neighborhood 62 times

A local government official in Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik said Israel struck the neighborhood 62 times over the past six weeks.

Haret Hreik Deputy Mayor Sadek Slim said 26 buildings were completely destroyed.

“We’ve been able to clear up the rubble of the partially damaged buildings, but for those totally destroyed we will need special equipment,” Slim said in a news briefing under a bridge on a busy intersection.

The area is gridlocked with traffic with people returning to check on their homes and Hezbollah supporters zooming around on scooters and waving the militant group’s flag.

French president praises ceasefire in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron said he supports the 10-day-ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel and called for its continuation.

“Hezbollah must renounce its weapons. Israel must respect Lebanese sovereignty and stop the war,” he said Friday in a post on X.

“I also express my concern that it may already be undermined by the continuation of military operations,” Macron said without elaborating on any specific operations.

The Lebanese army reported Israeli shelling in some areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of the ceasefire.

German foreign minister says long-term accords needed after ceasefire

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and thanked the U.S. for its role as a mediator.

What is needed now, Wadephul said, are long-term agreements on securing the border, protecting civilians on both sides of the Blue Line, and ensuring the safety of UNIFIL peacekeepers.

He said the talks paved the way for a future reality in which the interests of both sides are equally taken into account: Israel’s legitimate security interests and Lebanon’s right to territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Long-term security in the region can only be achieved through the effective disarmament of Hezbollah, Wadephul added.

Displaced Lebanese return to scenes of destruction

Relief at a ceasefire beginning in Lebanon on Friday was tempered by the destruction that many encountered upon returning to their homes.

In the southern village of Jibsheet, a trickle of residents returned to flattened apartment blocks and streets littered with chunks of concrete, twisted aluminum shutters and dangling electrical wires.

“I feel free being back,” 23-year-old Zainab Fahas said. “But look they destroyed everything: the square, the houses, the shops, everything.”

In the southern Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik, Ahmad Lahham, 48, waved the yellow Hezbollah flag. He stood on a mountain of rubble that was his apartment building and also housed a branch of Hezbollah’s financial arm, Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

Iran’s pressure in its talks with the U.S. brought the truce, condemning Lebanon’s direct talks with Israel, he said.

“Only the Iranians stood with us, no one else,” he said, calling Lebanon’s leaders “the leadership of shame.”

South Korea tanker passes through Red Sea route

A South Korean-flagged tanker carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port has safely exited the Red Sea, South Korean officials said.

The passage marks the country’s first such shipment since it began seeking alternative energy routes while Iran is largely blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday described the passage as a “valuable accomplishment” during the government’s efforts to overcome challenges posed by the war.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries did not immediately say how many tankers would attempt to use the Red Sea route or when the vessel that passed would arrive in South Korea.

Officials say 26 of South Korea’s vessels remain stranded in the strait.

Trump hails Israel-Lebanon ceasefire as ‘historic day’

In two social media posts Thursday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday could have been “a historic day for Lebanon.”

In a separate Truth Social message after the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect, Trump added that he hoped the Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group “acts nicely and well.”

“It will be an GREAT moment for them if they do,” Trump added.

Australia strikes deal with BP to underwrite fuel imports

BP has become a fifth company to strike a deal with the Australian government to underwrite fuel imports at prices inflated by the Iran war.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the BP deal on Friday at Viva Energy’s Geelong refinery, southwest of Melbourne, that was damaged by fire over Wednesday night. He said the damaged refinery continued to produce diesel and jet fuel at 80% capacity and gasoline as 60% capacity.

Viva on Thursday secured 570,000 barrels of diesel underwritten by the government in shipments from Brunei and South Korea at prices that might otherwise be commercially unviable.

Australia has sufficient fuel supplies contracted into May, but there are concerns that shortages could emerge in the months ahead.