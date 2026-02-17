Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, pioneering civil rights activist and racial ‘pathfinder,’ dies at 84

John Minchillo/AP
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson, the towering civil rights leader whose moral vision and fiery oratory reshaped the Democratic Party and America, has died, a Rainbow Push Coalition spokesperson confirmed to CNN. He was 84.

Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., had been hospitalized in recent months and was under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), the Rainbow PUSH Coalition has said.

Jackson ran for the Democratic presidential nomination twice, in 1984 and 1988.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

