Trump says ceasefire is 'over'. What that could mean for CENTCOM at MacDill AFB

TAMPA, Fla. — The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is "over," according to President Trump — he made the announcement early Wednesday morning.

Sirens sound in Kuwait this morning as well, after it says its air defenses intercepted incoming fire from Iran.

Iran launched strikes at 85 U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain as retaliation for U.S. strikes in Iran Tuesday. That attack targeted air defense, coastal surveillance, missile, and drone launch sites, as well as Port facilities. ABC News confirmed with two U.S. officials the strikes are much larger in scope and scale than the strikes in late June.

“We're going to win one way or the other. But in the nice way or the not nice way," President Trump said Monday, prior to his trip to Turkey for the NATO Summit. “We've agreed to a lot of things that a lot of people said they wouldn't agree to. We'll see what happens.”

In the deal signed last month, Trump agreed to allow Iran to sell its oil on the international market. That has now been revoked. Iran said that move is a violation of the deal.

The exchange comes amid claims Iran attacked three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz Tuesday. Iran has denied those accusations.

“They're going after the locations that Iran would use and is using to attack these commercial vessels. Basically any commercial vessel that doesn't go through their approved route, not the US Oman route, they attack," said Mick Mulroy, an ABC News Contributor and former Department Assistant Secretary of Defense For The Middle East. "I think the US is trying to send a message that needs to stop.”

Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base described those recent strikes as "unwanted aggression" and a violation of the agreement the two countries signed last month.

In a statement, U.S. Officials said, "CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed."

This means it's unclear if these strikes will continue. President Trump said that while the ceasefire is over, negotiations can continue.