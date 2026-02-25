U.S. Rep responds to 4 killed on Florida-registered speedboat entering Cuban waters 'unlawfully'

FLORIDA — A Florida-registered speedboat opened fire on Cuban border guard personnel after entering Cuban territorial waters, injuring the commander of the Cuban vessel, according to the Cuba's Ministry of the Interior.

The incident happened Wednesday morning, about one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel in Cayo Falcones, Villa Clara province. Cuban officials said the confrontation left four people aboard the boat dead and six injured, with the wounded receiving medical treatment.

U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (District 28 of Florida) responded to this incident in a tweet:

The Cuban Ministry of the Interior stated investigations are ongoing to fully clarify the events and reaffirmed its commitment to defending sovereignty and protecting territorial waters.