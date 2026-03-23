US reminds travelers to ‘exercise increased caution’

The State Department issued its latest warning Sunday, noting that airspace closures during the Iran war can disrupt travel and American diplomatic facilities abroad have been targeted inside and outside the Middle East.
“Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the government warned.
Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees
Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.
Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees