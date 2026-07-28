- Primary elections in Florida are on August 18.
- Right now, all eyes are on the Governors race in the state.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone covers political news and spoke with Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders ahead of the primaries about the current frontrunner from both parties.
- You can watch the full interview with Paul and Forrest including other races Floridians need to watch this election season, this Sunday on Full Circle Florida at 8:30am on Tampa Bay 28.
Looking at the Florida Gubernatorial race 3 weeks out from the primaries
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