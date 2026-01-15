New poll: Record number of Americans identify as political independents

For the first time ever, a record 45% of Americans now say they’re political independents, more than republicans or democrats combined.

That is according to a new Gallup poll.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone had a conversation with political science expert Dr. Bo Kabala for this week’s Full Circle Florida about this new poll.

They discuss what is really behind these numbers, voter burnout, the future of party loyalty and how parties adjust from a campaign strategy standpoint.

