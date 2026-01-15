- For the first time ever, a record 45% of Americans now say they’re political independents, more than republicans or democrats combined.
- That is according to a new Gallup poll.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone had a conversation with political science expert Dr. Bo Kabala for this week’s Full Circle Florida about this new poll.
- They discuss what is really behind these numbers, voter burnout, the future of party loyalty and how parties adjust from a campaign strategy standpoint.
New poll: Record number of Americans identify as political independents
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.