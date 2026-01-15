Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
33  WX Alerts
NewsPolitical

Actions

New poll: Record number of Americans identify as political independents

Anchors Report Thumbnail Template - Draft (1).png
WFTS
Anchors Report Thumbnail Template - Draft (1).png
Posted
  • For the first time ever, a record 45% of Americans now say they’re political independents, more than republicans or democrats combined.
  • That is according to a new Gallup poll.
  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone had a conversation with political science expert Dr. Bo Kabala for this week’s Full Circle Florida about this new poll.
  • They discuss what is really behind these numbers, voter burnout, the future of party loyalty and how parties adjust from a campaign strategy standpoint.     
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.