2 teens killed in Lake County crash on State Road 33

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two teenagers were killed Saturday evening in Lake County after a vehicle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and collided with an SUV on State Road 33 near Groveland Farms Road.

FHP said a 16-year-old girl from Groveland was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion around 6:05 p.m. southbound when she tried to pass another vehicle illegally, entered the northbound lane, and swerved back.

She then lost control, rotated, and re-entered the northbound lane, where her car was hit by a 2021 Lincoln Aviator.

The impact caused the Scion to overturn, killing both the driver and her 17-year-old male passenger from Clermont.

The SUV’s driver, a 75-year-old man from Lakeland, and three passengers ages 66, 6, and 5 were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said one of the young passengers suffered serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.