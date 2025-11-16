2 teens killed in Lake County crash on State Road 33

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two teenagers were killed Saturday evening in Lake County after a vehicle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and collided with an SUV on State Road 33 near Groveland Farms Road.
FHP said a 16-year-old girl from Groveland was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion around 6:05 p.m. southbound when she tried to pass another vehicle illegally, entered the northbound lane, and swerved back.
She then lost control, rotated, and re-entered the northbound lane, where her car was hit by a 2021 Lincoln Aviator.
The impact caused the Scion to overturn, killing both the driver and her 17-year-old male passenger from Clermont.
The SUV’s driver, a 75-year-old man from Lakeland, and three passengers ages 66, 6, and 5 were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said one of the young passengers suffered serious injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
