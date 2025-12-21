Authorities find boat of missing Southwest Florida boaters with no one onboard

UPDATE 1:00 P.M. SATURDAY:

Family and friends are desperately searching for two men who disappeared off the Southwest Florida coast during a Friday morning fishing trip.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is leading the search for 57-year-old Randall Spivey and 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier. The Coast Guard said it located their boat 70 miles off the coast. But they still haven’t found the men.

Spivey is a prominent Fort Myers attorney who is president and founder of the Spivey Law Firm, according to the firm’s website. Billmaier is also an attorney who lives in Weston, according to family. Spivey is Billmaier’s uncle.

The men planned to go on a fishing trip 100 miles offshore, said Deborah Billmaier, Brandon’s wife. They left around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Deborah said.

“I received a morning text from Brandon telling me that he would be back [Friday night] and that he loved me very much,” Deborah said. “And we didn’t hear back.”

The men were supposed to return around 5:30 p.m., Deborah said. The family reached out to the Coast Guard about two hours later, after they didn’t return.

Tricia Spivey, Randall’s wife, said her husband is safety conscious and has fished for more than 30 years.

“He’s an amazing husband, an amazing father,” Tricia said, fighting back tears. “He’s gotta come home.”

The Coast Guard called the family around 1:30 a.m., Deborah said.

“It’s been a nightmare, feels like I’m in a horror movie,” Deborah told FOX 4. “When I got the call from the Coast Guard saying they found the boat and no one was on board, I don’t even know, I think I blacked out for a couple seconds.”

Family and friends trickled into the Spivey’s Iona home Saturday morning. That’s where the men started their journey, according to family. It sits on a small inlet next to the Caloosahatchee River.

Friends are coordinating a volunteer search and rescue mission. They are asking boaters and pilots to join the search.

On Twitter, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District said that crews and partner agencies are continuing the search.

“Uncoordinated crews operating in the search area can create unsafe conditions and hinder response efforts,” The Coast Guard said. “Boaters and aircraft pilots should monitor Ch. 16 and report pertinent info to [Sector St. Petersburg] @ 866-881-1392."

Paul Rocuant said he is Randall's best friend of 30 years. Rocuant met Randy and Tricia on their first date. He seemed positive they would see each other again.

“They’re coming home,” Rocuant said. “We gotta keep a positive attitude and we gotta get those assets out there.”

UPDATE 10AM SATURDAY:

U.S. Coast Guard says they are leading the search from air and water for 57-year-old Randall Spivey and and 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier. Crews located their vessel 70 mi. off Fort Myers.

The families shared these photos of the men to Fox 4's Hunter Walterman.

UPDATE 9AM SATURDAY:

U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed to Fox 4 that they have found the boat of the missing boaters 70 miles offshore, but no one was onboard. This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said two men are missing after leaving for a fishing trip from Fort Myers early Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find 57-year-old Randall Spivey and and 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Spivey, pictured left, is a 6-foot-1man with brown hair and brown eyes, the Sheriff's Office said. Billmaier, pictured right, is a 6-foot-2 man with strawberry hair and brown eyes, the Sheriff's Office said.

The pair left from a home on the 15000 block of Intercoastal Court in Fort Myers on Friday, the Sheriff's Office said.

If you have information, the Sheriff's Office asks you to call at 239-477-1000, or 911 if applicable. You may also call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.