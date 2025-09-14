Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Firefighter in critical condition after getting hit by SUV: FHP

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted
and last updated

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter was listed in critical condition on Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while assisting with an Interstate 75 crash, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 51-year-old firefighter was standing on the inside shoulder of I-75 in Lee County, assisting with the direction of southbound traffic from an unrelated crash at mile marker 116.  He was wearing a reflective vest, the report stated.

It was immediately known what agency employed the firefighter.

A Naples woman, 58, was driving an SUV southbound on I-75, approaching slower traffic.

When she veered onto the shoulder to avoid a collision with traffic ahead, she hit the firefighter, FHP officials said.

The firefighter suffered critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

After a tip from a concerned homeowner near Lake Kissimmee, the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is pulling back the curtain on Florida’s multi-million dollar gator trade—the farms, the hunts, the designer handbags—a system where even the state takes part in the cut.

'It’s not just bad luck': Woman blames overpopulation for fatal alligator attack in Lake Kissimmee

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.