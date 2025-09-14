Firefighter in critical condition after getting hit by SUV: FHP

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter was listed in critical condition on Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while assisting with an Interstate 75 crash, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 51-year-old firefighter was standing on the inside shoulder of I-75 in Lee County, assisting with the direction of southbound traffic from an unrelated crash at mile marker 116. He was wearing a reflective vest, the report stated.

It was immediately known what agency employed the firefighter.

A Naples woman, 58, was driving an SUV southbound on I-75, approaching slower traffic.

When she veered onto the shoulder to avoid a collision with traffic ahead, she hit the firefighter, FHP officials said.

The firefighter suffered critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.