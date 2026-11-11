Florida governor signs death warrant for man convicted of killing 7-year-old girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a death warrant for Willie Seth Crain Jr., an 80-year-old man convicted of killing a 7-year-old Hillsborough County girl nearly three decades ago.

Crain is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10, according to a Florida Supreme Court order issued Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Crain was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the 1998 disappearance and death of Amanda Brown. Her body was never found.

Crain was sentenced to death in 1999 and has maintained his innocence.

Following the signing of his death warrant, the Florida Supreme Court ordered that any remaining legal proceedings in his case be expedited.

Under the order, pending trial court proceedings must be completed by Nov. 25. The court also set deadlines for potential appeals and legal briefs through Dec. 1.

Oral arguments, if necessary, will be scheduled at a later date.