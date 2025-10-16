Florida House Rolls Out Sweeping Slate of Property Tax Proposals for 2026 Ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After months of waiting and several committee meetings, the Florida House is offering a slate of ideas for sweeping property tax reform next session, unveiling the proposed constitutional amendments that could reshape how homeowners pay and local governments fund services.

In a memo Thursday, House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) announced eight measures drawn from months of hearings by the Select Committee on Property Taxes. Perez said the intent is to “let the people of Florida decide” which ideas, if any, should make it onto the 2026 ballot.

“If we have faith in the voters to elect us, we should not be afraid to let them be a part of the conversation about the taxes they pay,” Perez wrote.

“The House does not need to limit itself in presenting one single plan, but instead allow the people of Florida the ability to choose some, all, or none of the proposals on the 2026 ballot.”

Perez added that all of the measures include language prohibiting cuts to law enforcement and exempting school taxes — which make up roughly 46% of school funding, or about $21 billion statewide. The resolutions also carry no immediate implementing legislation; lawmakers would decide later how to structure the details based on what voters approve.



