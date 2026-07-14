Florida Rep. Buchanan speaks on daylight saving bill to be voted on in the House

FLORIDA — Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan said his bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent year-round will be voted on in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Sunshine Protection Act (H.R.139) was introduced by Buchanan in January 2025.

The bill summary says it makes daylight saving time the permanent standard time. It also says states with areas exempt from daylight saving time may choose the standard time for those areas.

Buchanan released a statement after the bill was slated for markup by the E&C Committee.

“My bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act will bring us one step closer to ending the outdated and unpopular practice of changing our clocks twice a year. Americans across the country are tired of the biannual clock change, and the evidence is clear that permanent daylight saving time can improve public health, reduce traffic accidents, lower crime and encourage more outdoor activity," said Buchanan in the release.