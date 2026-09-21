Jolly rules out debates with Donalds, setting off new clash in Florida governor’s race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat David Jolly says he will not debate Republican Byron Donalds before the Nov. 3 election, leaving Florida's two major-party nominees for governor arguing over why they have yet to share a stage.

Jolly announced his decision Sunday, accusing Donalds of acting in bad faith and arguing that a debate would deepen political division. Donalds says Jolly is avoiding scrutiny of his property insurance proposal and other policies.

WATCH BELOW: Jolly rules out debates with Donalds, setting off new clash

Jolly rules out debates with Donalds, setting off new clash

"I think he's acting with bad faith and continues to peddle lies. And Rev, you can't debate a liar," Jolly told Rev. Al Sharpton on MS NOW over the weekend.

The campaigns had accepted different debate invitations, but never agreed to the same events. Jolly accepted proposed forums with CBS Miami's Jim DeFede and the Tampa Tiger Bay Club. Donalds announced he had accepted three other events involving Spectrum News and Florida A&M University, News4Jax, and Telemundo and NBC 6.

Donalds' campaign said its proposed debates would feature two podiums and no audience. Jolly's campaign said it learned of those arrangements through a news release.

"Byron refused them and instead set his own rules by press release," Jolly said in a statement about the invitations he had accepted.

Donalds responded by pointing to Jolly's earlier willingness to debate him.

"I said 3 debates. Jolly said 12 debates. Yesterday, Jolly said no debates. Who's the liar Dave?" Donalds wrote in a post on X.

Jolly's statement also linked to fact-checks of Donalds' campaign attacks. In one, PolitiFact rated false a claim that Jolly wants higher taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security.

The dispute comes after Donalds declined calls to debate his Republican primary opponents. At a Florida Chamber event, he compared the campaign to applying for a job.

"If I'm applying for a job, it's not my responsibility to help my competitor get a job interview," Donalds said.

Jolly is now citing that reasoning, saying it is not his job to give Donalds a platform. He said his campaign has held more than 300 town halls and community meetings and will continue meeting voters and conducting online outreach.

Political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus said debates offer candidates free exposure and give voters, including those still undecided, a chance to compare the contenders directly.

"You'll have an unfiltered look at yourself and your opponent side by side," she said.

MacManus said declining interest in politics and lengthy televised events can reduce debates' appeal. Candidates may see more value in knocking on doors, holding town halls or doing local interviews.

Artificial intelligence and social media add another consideration, she said. Misleading posts and manipulated material can spread while a debate is underway, potentially shaping perceptions before the candidates leave the stage.

But refusing to participate can also alienate voters, MacManus said.

"It still looks bad to say that you don't want to debate an opponent," she said.

If the candidates do not meet, it would be Florida's first governor's election without a televised debate in more than 50 years, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

