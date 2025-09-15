Lehigh Acres woman dies in motorcycle crash on Three Oaks Parkway in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old Lehigh Acres woman died Sunday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. after a motorcycle crash on Three Oaks Parkway in Lee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was riding south on Three Oaks Parkway, north of Cypress Drive North, when she failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled off the roadway, entered the center grass median and hit a tree.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

FHP said she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Next of kin has been notified, but her name has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.