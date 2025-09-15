Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Lehigh Acres woman dies in motorcycle crash on Three Oaks Parkway in Lee County

Florida Highway Patrol.png
FHP
Florida Highway Patrol.png
Posted

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old Lehigh Acres woman died Sunday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. after a motorcycle crash on Three Oaks Parkway in Lee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was riding south on Three Oaks Parkway, north of Cypress Drive North, when she failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled off the roadway, entered the center grass median and hit a tree.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

FHP said she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Next of kin has been notified, but her name has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

After a tip from a concerned homeowner near Lake Kissimmee, the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is pulling back the curtain on Florida’s multi-million dollar gator trade—the farms, the hunts, the designer handbags—a system where even the state takes part in the cut.

'It’s not just bad luck': Woman blames overpopulation for fatal alligator attack in Lake Kissimmee

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.