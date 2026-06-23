Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Jasper: FDLE

JASPER, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Jasper.
FDLE said Ralynn Moody was last seen in the area of the 12600 block of Southeast 50th Drive in Jasper.
The report said Moody is 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes, and that she may have five piercings in her right ear, four in her left, and two in her nose.
FDLE said she may be wearing a dark brown wig and may have traveled to the Lanier County, Georgia area.
Officials ask that anyone with information about Moody's whereabouts contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 386-792-1001 or to call 911.
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