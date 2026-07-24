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'The Polar Express' coming to Ice! at Gaylord Palms this holiday season

ice polar express.png
JW Marriott International
ice polar express.png
Posted

All aboard! Gaylord Hotels announced that Ice! will be returning to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee this holiday season, and they're bringing a Christmas favorite.

The Gaylord Palms Resort Ice! theme will feature the Christmas classic The Polar Express. Guests will get to experience the world of The Polar Express as they walk through immersive scenes hand-sculpted out of ice.

Ice! also features two-story ice slides and is carved out of 60,000 ice blocks by over 300 expert sculptors. The exhibit is kept at 9 degrees to ensure the sculptures stay intact through the season.

Ice! at Gaylord Palms Resort begins on Nov. 13, 2026, and runs until Jan. 3, 2027. To buy tickets, click here.

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Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment

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