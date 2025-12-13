Abraham Quintanilla Jr., father and manager of Selena, dies at 85

Abraham Quintanilla Jr., a music producer who helped launch his daughter Selena Quintanilla’s career to stardom, has died at age 85, his family announced in an Instagram post.

"It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today," said A.B. Quintanilla, Abraham's son and Selena's brother.

Quintanilla founded the band Selena y Los Dinos, which featured his children — including Selena as lead vocalist. The group stayed together, essentially backing her as she moved into a solo career.

He went on to manage Selena’s career as it accelerated in the 1990s, pushing for her to sign with EMI Latin in 1989, a move that bolstered her popularity.

After Selena was murdered in 1995, Quintanilla served as executive producer of Selena, the biopic on her life. In the years since, he fought to protect her legacy, engaging in numerous legal battles over her likeness and music rights.

He also authored A Father’s Dream: My Family’s Journey in Music, a memoir about building a musical empire.

The family did not release details about his death.