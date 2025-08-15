Abbott continues redistricting push as he calls second special session

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special session on Friday, nearly two weeks after Democrats left the state over a Republican attempt to redraw the state's congressional map.

The agenda for the second session includes "legislation that provides a congressional redistricting plan."

Despite the move, some Democrats appear ready to return to their home state.

They framed the second session as a win for Democrats because they "killed" the first by keeping the government short of the necessary quorum to enact new legislation.

"My focus remains unchanged: protecting the rights of every Texan, ensuring our elections remain fair, and holding this government accountable to the people it serves," said Texas State Representative Ann Johnson.

Johnson also noted California's plan to combat Texas' redistricting effort by redrawing their maps as a reason for her return.

New congressional seats are generally drawn every decade, one year after the decennial census. The last U.S. census was held in 2020, and most states did their redistricting in 2021. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump asked the Commerce Department to conduct another U.S. census, this time excluding individuals in the U.S. illegally. He believes this would result in fewer Democratic-held seats.

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama met with Texas Democrats, offering them encouragement in their opposition to redistricting.

“We can’t let a systematic assault on democracy just happen and stand by," Obama told the lawmakers.