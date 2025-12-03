'Scromiting' condition linked to marijuana use increases nationwide

A condition called "scromiting" — a combination of screaming and vomiting — is increasingly sending habitual marijuana users to emergency rooms nationwide.

The medical name for this condition is Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. Patients, including teenagers, arrive at hospitals with severe stomach pain and uncontrollable vomiting episodes.

In a peculiar attempt at self-treatment, patients often take scalding hot showers to find relief from their symptoms.

Emergency room visits for teens with this condition increased more than 10-fold between 2016 and 2023, highlighting the growing prevalence of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome.

Experts believe the condition may be connected to today's more potent marijuana products, which contain higher concentrations of active compounds than previous generations of cannabis.

Adding to the mystery, not all heavy marijuana users develop Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome.

Medical experts have not yet determined what factors predispose certain individuals to this condition, while others remain unaffected.

