House approves spending bill to reopen government, moving a step closer to ending shutdown

The U.S. House on Wednesday passed a spending bill after returning from more than seven weeks of absence during the shutdown, moving the prospect of a reopened government one step closer to reality.

The final vote was 222-209. Six Democrats voted yes, while two Republicans voted no.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate on Monday, now goes to President Donald Trump for expected swift signature on Wednesday night.

The bipartisan compromise between centrist Democrats and Republicans funds much of the government through January 30, 2026, ensures backpay for federal employees and reverses recent mass layoffs. The measure also secures funding for certain programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps.

House Democrats expressed frustration with eight Senate Democrats who joined Republicans in supporting the bill when it moved through that chamber. Democrats had said they would not approve a resolution without a deal to keep health care tax subsidies.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, (D-CT), the ranking member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, criticized the eight Senate Democrats for approving the bill.

“It is outrageous that a few Senate Democrats have joined Republicans in undermining our fight to prevent health care costs from skyrocketing,” she said.

The White House says it supports the agreement that has now cleared Congress. President Trump has suggested he will sign the legislation and pass the new funding into law.

"We have support from enough Democrats and we're going to be opening up our country," President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday afternoon, before the bill passed the Senate. "I'll abide by the deal. The deal is very good."