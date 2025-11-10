Senate Democrats reach bipartisan deal that could end government shutdown

A bipartisan deal has been reached that could end the government shutdown, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The source tells Scripps News that the deal was led by Senators Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan — all of whom previously served as governors — and there are now enough Democratic caucus members in support of the plan to move it forward.

The agreement would fund the government through Jan. 30, setting up another deadline early next year. It also guarantees a December vote on an Affordable Care Act bill chosen by Democrats, and advances a bipartisan minibus to reverse shutdown-related workforce cuts, restore back pay and protect against similar actions in the future.

The proposal also includes full SNAP funding through fiscal year 2026, after the program was put at risk during the shutdown.

A vote is expected to take place Sunday night. It would need 60 votes in the Senate to pass before going back to the House for approval. It would then need President Donald Trump's signature.

Scripps News has reached out to House Speaker Mike Johnson's office to find out if he supports the new framework.

The government shutdown began on Oct. 1 and is now the longest on record. The Senate has voted more than a dozen times to end it, but most Democrats have held out over concerns that Affordable Care Act subsidies will expire at the end of the year. Democrats want to extend the tax credits, while Republicans say they are open to negotiating health care policy — but only after the government is reopened.

