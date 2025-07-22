Immigrant detainees to reportedly be held at military bases in NJ and Indiana

The Trump administration will reportedly use military bases in Indiana and New Jersey to house immigrant detainees.

According to New Jersey Spotlight News, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth informed members of Congress that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, located just outside Trenton, and Camp Atterbury in Indiana will be used for temporary housing.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst was used under the Biden administration to house Afghan refugees who were brought to the U.S. after the war.

This latest move by the Trump administration, however, builds on the president's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

In his letter to lawmakers, Hegseth said the use of the military bases would be temporary and would not interfere with military operations.

Rep. Herb Conaway, who represents the area surrounding Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, criticized the decision.

“It’s not even correct to say it’s an inappropriate use of the military and our military installations,” Conaway told New Jersey Spotlight News.

It remains unclear who will be detained at the facilities or how long they will be held.

According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a record 57,861 detainees are currently in U.S. custody. The group says Immigration and Customs Enforcement has the capacity to hold up to 62,913 people at any given time, a figure expected to grow as Congress authorizes more funding for immigration enforcement.