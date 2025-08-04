Texas Gov. Greg Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over redistricting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the arrest of Democratic state lawmakers that left the state to stop a GOP effort to redraw Texas' electoral maps.

In leaving the state, Texas Democrats kept the government short of the necessary quorum to enact new legislation.

Texas House lawmakers passed a motion Monday that would allow the Speaker of the House to put out civil warrants for the arrest of the lawmakers that did not attend the session.

The measure passed 85-6. Republican Speaker Dustin Burrows said he would "immediately sign the warrants for the civil arrests of the members who have said they will not be here."

Gov. Greg Abbott quickly declared that he had ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to pursue the arrests.

The order directs DPS to “locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans.”

“This order will remain in effect until all missing Democrat House members are accounted for and brought to the Texas Capitol," Gov. Abbott's statement read.

State authorities don't have jurisdiction beyond state lines, however, and lawmakers are not expected to face civil or criminal charges if they are arrested.

Texas Republicans have threatened to arrest their Democratic colleagues before. In 2021, officials issued warrants after Democrats left the state to protest bills that would change Texas election processes.

This week Democrats left the Lone Star State for locations such as New York and Illinois, effectively halting a special session focused on redistricting.

This Democratic exodus, referred to by some as the so-called nuclear option, disrupts the Republican-led effort to redraw congressional maps. Although Democrats do not hold a majority in the Texas State House, they possess sufficient seats to block a quorum. A minimum of 100 members must be present to conduct business in the House, which has 150 members in total.

By departing, Democrats are temporarily stalling the redistricting initiative backed by President Donald Trump. His belief is that if Texas redraws its congressional map before the midterm elections, Republicans could gain five additional seats, potentially maintaining control of Congress.

However, those Democratic lawmakers may face significant penalties for their absence. Texas law permits fines of up to $500 per day for legislators who do not attend.

"Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated on social media. "We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law."

Meanwhile, a group of Democratic governors is rallying in support of the fleeing lawmakers.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have invited the legislators to their states, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested exploring redistricting in his own state in light of the Texas situation.

The special session is expected to continue for several more weeks, and the governor could call additional special sessions if the Democrats remain outside the state.

