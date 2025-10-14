On Charlie Kirk’s birthday, Trump to present posthumous Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump will award conservative activist Charlie Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom today at the White House on what would have been Kirk's 32nd birthday.

President Trump had announced on Sept. 11 that he would award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Trump made the announcement one day after the founder of Turning Point USA was fatally shot on a Utah campus. Trump has not officially awarded the Medal of Freedom to anyone yet in his second term, but he had previously said he would give one to political ally and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"I'm pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump said last month.

Trump had spoken at Turning Point USA events, and Kirk was seen as a key voice in the 2024 election, helping Republicans perform better among young men compared to past elections.

Trump was among those in attendance at Kirk's memorial last month in Arizona.

Tuesday's ceremony is among a number of ways conservatives have tried to memorialize Kirk. A Florida lawmaker proposed a bill to rename a street on every public university campus in the state after Kirk.