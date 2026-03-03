Apple’s latest drop: Cheaper iPhone 17e, faster MacBooks, smarter iPads

Apple this week unveiled a lower-priced iPhone alongside several updated products, including new iPads and MacBooks.

The iPhone 17e is now the least expensive current iPhone model, starting at $599. That’s $100 less than the iPhone 16 ($699) and $200 less than the iPhone 17 ($799). Two higher-end iPhones retail for $999 and $1,099.

The 17e has a 6.1-inch display, slightly smaller than the iPhone 17’s 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 6.9-inch display. While it shares some features with the iPhone 17, the 17e lacks multiple rear camera lenses.

“iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing. “We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that. With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come.”

The iPhone 17e will be available starting Wednesday.

Apple also introduced new iPads and MacBooks. The updated iPad Air features Apple’s M4 chip, designed to better integrate artificial intelligence into the system.

The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599, and the 13-inch version starts at $799.

“iPad Air gives users more ways than ever to be creative and productive, offering powerful performance and incredible versatility to help them turn their ideas into reality,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing.New MacBook Air models feature up to 18 hours of battery life. The 13-inch version starts at $1,099, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,299.

The latest MacBook Pro models are equipped with Apple’s new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which the company claims are the fastest central processing units available to consumers. Prices range from $2,199 to $3,599. A standard MacBook Pro with the M5 chip starts at $1,699.

