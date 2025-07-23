Trump admin unveils AI plans as Americans raise concern over possible job losses

The White House on Monday released President Donald Trump’s national action plan to “win the AI race,” outlining 90 policy initiatives aimed at accelerating the development and global deployment of artificial intelligence technologies.

President Trump said U.S. policy would be to do "whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence."

The plan calls for a rapid expansion of data center infrastructure and the elimination of federal regulations the administration says are slowing AI innovation.

President Trump signed three executive orders Wednesday, aimed at speeding up permits for AI-related construction projects, increasing technology exports and eliminating "woke" in AI products.

As part of the effort, the Commerce and State departments will partner with the AI industry to “deliver secure, full-stack AI export packages — including hardware, models, software, applications, and standards — to America’s friends and allies around the world,” according to the White House.

"This plan galvanizes Federal efforts to turbocharge our innovation capacity, build cutting-edge infrastructure, and lead globally, ensuring that American workers and families thrive in the AI era,” said White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios.

The announcement comes as many Americans express growing anxiety about how AI could impact their jobs.

In a recent Pew Research survey, Americans were asked how they feel about artificial intelligence in the workplace:



52% said they were worried

33% said they felt overwhelmed

29% said they were excited

While President Trump has previously acknowledged that AI may not be his specialty, he has been speaking about it more frequently in recent weeks.

Bharat Ramamurti, former Deputy Director of the National Economic Council under the Biden administration, now writes about AI's growing impact on the economy. He believes policymakers have not been paying enough attention to the technology’s potential economic fallout.

“I don’t think they are doing enough when it comes to A.I. on people’s jobs,” Ramamurti said. “A.I., according to some estimates, is going to replace 10, 12, even 15 million American jobs just in the next decade.”

However, recent moves by the Trump administration suggest that AI is becoming a growing priority in Washington.

Earlier this month, Trump announced the launch of a new AI hub in Pennsylvania, which he said would create a wave of AI-related jobs.

The president’s "big, beautiful bill” also includes grants and tax incentives aimed at encouraging companies to invest in AI development and job creation.