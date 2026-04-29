Andrei Vasilevskiy's up for NHL's top goalie award for 6th time

TAMPA, Fla. — Top goalie accolades are nothing new to the Tampa Bay Lightning's premier stopper Andrei Vasilevskiy as he is up for another Vezina Trophy.

The Bolts' Vasilevskiy joins the New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin and the Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman in the pursuit for the NHL's 2025-26 Vezina Trophy, which will be given to the person voted as the best goaltender the National Hockey League.

According to the Lightning, "NHL general managers submitted ballots for the Vezina Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists."

Vasilevskiy earned an NHL high 39 victories in 58 starts (39-15-4, 2.31 GAA, .912 SV%, 2 SO), leading the Lightning to their ninth consecutive postseason appearance, which is tied for the longest current run in the NHL.

The 31-year-old goalie is a Vezina Trophy finalist for the sixth time!

You can watch him play as the Lightning take on the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the NHL's playoffs on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV).

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.