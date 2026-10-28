Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBaseballTampa Bay Rays

Actions

Junior Caminero injures foot during Rays' rally but says he'll play in World Series Game 5

World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
Morry Gash/AP Photo/Morry Gash
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) and third baseman Junior Caminero (13) can't catch a foul ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers during the inning of Game 4 of baseball's World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla., between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
Posted

All-Star slugger Junior Caminero injured his left foot during the Tampa Bay Rays' late rally in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night but said he'll play Wednesday in Game 5.

Caminero began limping after reaching on a throwing error by third baseman Joey Ortiz leading off the 12th inning, the start of a dramatic comeback for a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers that kept the Rays' season alive. Caminero ran first-to-third on Liam Hicks' single before being replaced by pinch-runner Cedric Mullins.

Caminero didn't reveal the extent of his injury but said it didn't matter with Tampa Bay on the brink of elimination.

“If my foot is broken,” Caminero said, “I’ll play tomorrow.”

The 23-year-old Caminero had 42 home runs and 101 RBIs while playing all 162 games during the regular season. He has just one homer and five RBIs in 13 games this postseason.

The Rays are hitting .195 with a single home run in the World Series. Manager Kevin Cash believes his team needs its best hitter in the lineup to keep its season going.

“He’ll play tomorrow on one leg," Cash said. "I’ll make sure of it.”

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.