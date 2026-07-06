Rays send 4 players to 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The Tampa Bay Rays said the team will send four players to Philadelphia for the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Junior Caminero, Yandy Díaz, Drew Rasmussen and Bryan Baker will represent the Rays at Citizens Bank Park on July 14.

Caminero was voted in by fans and will start at third base for the American League. He is also set to compete in the 2026 Home Run Derby on July 13, making his second appearance in the event after finishing as the runner-up in 2025.

First baseman Díaz was selected as a reserve through player voting, while pitchers Rasmussen and Baker were chosen by players to join the American League pitching staff.

This is Baker's first All-Star selection, while Caminero, Díaz and Rasmussen are all making their second All-Star appearances.