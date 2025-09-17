Tampa Bay Rays presidents stepping down ahead of team sale

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced two presidents will step down from their roles ahead of the franchise's sale, which is expected to close within the next two weeks.

The Rays said Matt Silverman and Brian Auld decided to step down as presidents pending the close of the sale. Silverman will not have a formal role with the club moving forward but he will represent current owner Stu Sternberg on an executive advisory board that's being established with the new ownership group.

Auld will stay with the Rays as a senior advisor to ownership and leadership during the transition and beyond.

Silverman gave this statement on his over 20 years of service with the franchise:

“It has been one of the greatest joys of my life to serve the Rays and help make a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay region. What makes me proudest is seeing how the Rays have become woven into the region’s identity, with a true generational fan base taking shape. Children who once came to games are now bringing their own families, and that sense of connection will continue to grow for decades to come. Under Stu’s leadership, we have fulfilled our mission to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. I leave with deep gratitude for our players, staff, and supporters, and with great excitement for all that lies ahead for the Rays and for Tampa Bay.”

“This organization has never only been about the wins and losses, it’s been about heart, purpose, and community. I’m deeply proud of all we’ve built together, and that pride comes from sharing this journey with some of the most dedicated, talented, and creative people I’ve ever known. As I prepare to step down as president, I’m thankful to remain part of the Rays as a senior advisor, continuing to support the incredible team that makes this place so special," said Auld.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Rays sale to a group led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski for about $1.7 billion has been agreed to in principle and is expected to be completed soon.