Brandon Lowe's grand slam helps Rays beat Nationals 7-4, sweep 3-game series

WASHINGTON — Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam in Tampa Bay's six-run second inning, Everson Pereira drove in two runs and the Rays beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 to sweep the three-game series on Sunday.

Tampa Bay starter Ian Seymour (3-0) gave up four runs — one earned — and four hits with eight strikeouts.

Pete Fairbanks pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 24th save this season. Dylan Crews singled to lead off the ninth and moved to third on a single by Daylen Lile, who tried to stretch it into a double but was thrown out by Pereira at second before Brady House struck out swinging to end the game.

Josh Lowe tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Pereira to make 7-0 in the third.

Jacob Young doubled to drive in House in the third. Riley Adams walked to lead off the fourth and scored when Crews reached on a fielding error by third baseman Junior Caminero. House singled to drive in two runs that made it 7-4.

Nationals starter Brad Lord (4-8) allowed seven runs and five hits in three innings.

Key moment

Josh Lowe doubled to lead off the second, went to third on Bob Seymour's single and scored on Pereira's single to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. Tristan Gray walked to load the bases, Carson Williams walked on four pitches to drive in Seymour and set up Brandon Lowe's homer that gave Tampa Bay a 6-0 lead.

Key stat

The Rays swept their sixth series of the season, their first since June 24-26 at Kansas City, their fourth on the road.

Up next

Washington's Andrew Alvarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA), the organization's 2023 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, is set to make his MLB debut Monday to kick off a three-game series against Miami. The Marlins have not announced their starter.

Tampa Bay's Shane Baz (8-11, 5.19 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Monday against Seattle's Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.75) in the opener of a three-game set.