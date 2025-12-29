Buccaneers are still in the race for the NFC South title despite an eighth loss in 10 games

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Coach Todd Bowles keeps referring to “certain guys” being a problem. Wide receiver Mike Evans said the team played like it was ready to go home. Players are squabbling on the sideline.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have collapsed in the second half but still remain alive in the playoff race despite a 20-17 loss at Miami on Sunday.

They don’t deserve to win the NFC South after losing four straight, seven of eight and eight of 10. But a victory over the Carolina Panthers (8-8) next week coupled with a loss by Atlanta against the Rams on Monday night or to the Saints in Week 18 would give the Buccaneers (7-9) their fifth straight division title and second with a losing record.

Even if they get in, it would take a major upset to win a wild-card game at home against one of the superior NFC West teams.

The Buccaneers started the franchise’s 50th season 3-0 and were 6-2 at the bye. Nothing has gone right since they returned from that week off.

“We’re just shooting ourselves in the foot at every chance,” Bowles said. “That starts with me. I gotta coach them better. They gotta play it better, and then we gotta figure out how we can stop making our mistakes to move on. So if we play and do the things we did (Sunday) next week, we won’t be going anywhere.”

The Bucs are running out of time to turn things around. They began their skid by losing three games to better teams: Patriots, Bills and Rams. They barely beat the lowly Cardinals and then lost the next four against a soft schedule. The Saints, Falcons, Panthers and Dolphins have a combined record of 27-36. Each loss has been by four points or fewer.

“This is our last chance and it’s blatantly obvious,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “There are no more regular-season games on the schedule. We have this one back at home and it comes down to execution, X's and O's, it felt like we had a good plan going into it, and players have to deliver.”

Bowles has harped on accountability. Mayfield mentioned it earlier in the season and veterans have been visibly frustrated on the sideline. During the loss to the Dolphins, running back Bucky Irving was upset with the offensive linemen, and injured Pro Bowl left tackle Tristan Wirfs stepped in to calm the situation. Evans and linebacker Lavonte David addressed the team after the game.

“Attack the week, go out there and be the most physical team, most disciplined team,” Evans said. “I mean, we’re super familiar with the Panthers.”

What’s working

Nothing. Mayfield is turning the ball over too much. The defense can’t tackle, doesn’t pressure the quarterback and has too many breakdowns that allow big plays. Special teams usually screws up at least once a week. Chase McLaughlin's 55-yard field goal against Miami was blocked, ending his streak of 12 straight field goals made from beyond 50 yards.

What needs help

Everything. The Bucs are struggling in every area, including coaching. Players keep repeating the same mistakes, especially the ones Bowles has referenced a few times without mentioning names. Even worse, as Evans noted after the game, several players lacked urgency against the Dolphins.

Stock up

Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. had seven catches for 108 yards and one touchdown. He had a 59-yard catch-and-run late that set up Tampa Bay's second TD and gave it a chance to try an onside kick that wasn't recovered.

Stock down

Mayfield. He threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns but also had two interceptions, including another costly pick in the fourth quarter for the third straight game.

“Those turnovers obviously crushed us, so gotta come back and here’s the thing: We still have a chance next week,” Mayfield said.

Injuries

Wirfs (toe) and LB Anthony Nelson (knee) didn’t play. ... CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) is banged up.

Key stat

0-8 — That’s the Bucs’ record when Mayfield throws a pick.

Next steps

The Buccaneers host the Panthers.