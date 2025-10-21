Bucs fans rally to support injured Mike Evans with grassroots fundraising effort

FLORIDA — Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans wasted no time showing their support for injured star wide receiver Mike Evans, launching a grassroots fundraising effort that has already brought in thousands for his charitable foundation.

Evans was carted off the field Monday night after suffering a concussion and a broken collarbone during the Bucs’ nationally televised loss to the Detroit Lions. He is expected to miss most of the remaining season.

Shortly after the injury, messages of support and donations began flooding social media, sparking the campaign known as “$13-dollars for 13” in honor of Evans’ jersey number.

Since its launch late Monday, the effort has raised more than $8,000 from over 400 contributors. The money will benefit the Mike Evans Family Foundation, which has supported local organizations such as The Spring of Tampa Bay, Children’s Home Network, and Metropolitan Ministries, and has funded scholarships at the University of South Florida.

"I know that serving kids is near and dear to Mike's heart," said Taylor Cheeseman, Executive Vice President for the Children's Home Network. "It's not just that his foundation has provided support, but he personally has made a point to come out annually and interact with the kids, and I think that says a lot about why he does this work."

Fans have rallied for Evans before, raising more than $50,000 in 2022 after he restructured his contract to help the team.

Donations can be made here.