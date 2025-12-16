Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has surgery, will begin rehab process 'immediately'

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback underwent surgery on Monday to repair a torn ACL in his left knee and will begin the rehab process "immediately," the team announced.

The decision came after Mahomes traveled to Dallas to get a second opinion.

"I know the process of rehabbing, for sure. He’ll get in there, and I know he’ll come out on the strong end of this thing," Coach Andy Reid said ahead of the surgery.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Indiana's Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy

Mahomes got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Flushed from the pocket to the right toward the Chiefs’ sideline, Mahomes threw the ball downfield as Chargers defensive end Da’Shawn Hand closed in and dove.

Hand, a 6-foot-3 and 300-pound veteran, grabbed Mahomes right leg and rolled, while Mahomes’ left leg, which was planted in the grass, appeared to hyperextend and buckle from front to back and also flex to the outside.

Chiefs trainers help Mahomes to the locker room following injury

“He’ll attack it, just like he does anything else,” Reid said after the game. “There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had this same injury, and they’ve done pretty well after they came back. So, he’ll get after it and he’s got good people here to rehab him. Again, he’ll be right on top of all of that.”

Still, with a typical recovery timeline of nine months for an ACL tear alone and 12 months for a multi-ligament tear, Mahomes will likely miss the Chiefs’ entire offseason, including training camp.

It might even be optimistic to think Mahomes can be ready for the start of the 2026 season, given the timing of the injury in mid-December.

This story was originally published by Tod Palmer with the Scripps News Group station in Kansas City.