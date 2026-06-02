USF unveils new rendering of on-campus football stadium

- The University of South Florida unveiled a new video rendering of what the on-campus football stadium will look like.
- The stadium will have a rooftop deck, over 2,000 club seats, and a massive student section.
- The USF football stadium is expected to open in fall 2027.
Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover
Clearwater Beach businesses say teen takeovers are now costing them money. On Sunday night, a 17-year-old was injured during a takeover that broke out in gunfire.
Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover