Depth at receiver position helping the Buccaneers overcome a slew of injuries

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka joined Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan on the sideline, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were down to their Nos. 5-8 wide receivers.

Baker Mayfield threw touchdowns to them anyway in a 30-19 victory over San Francisco.

That kind of performance gets position coaches noticed. Bryan McClendon is in his second season as Tampa Bay’s wide receivers coach.

He has been instrumental in the development of Egbuka, Kameron Johnson and Tez Johnson.

But McClendon isn’t thinking about this success can impact his career.

“Not at all,” he said. “We are kind of just so wrapped up in making sure that you are helping these guys be as successful as they can be. That is something we do every single day. I tell the guys all the time there is nothing like an everyday guy. I do not quite use that language all the time, but there is nothing like a person that you know what to expect every single day. I just want to be that guy that can help those guys in every single way reach their full potential.

“That is what I am completely wrapped up in and like I said, I probably am getting way too much credit. I am not the one out there playing and those guys are the ones that are out there doing their thing, just applying the things right now we put in place and putting good days together, which I am a firm believer. That is what caused the outcome over there on gamedays; it is stacking all the days before then and just making sure they do that.”

Kameron Johnson, an undrafted rookie signed by the Bucs in 2024, caught his first career pass against the 49ers, a 34-yard TD. Tez Johnson, a seventh-round pick this year, had a 45-yard TD catch.

“Everybody has faith in each other in that room,” Tez Johnson said. “Mike goes down — he’s a vet and you’re like, ‘OK, next man up.’ Chris goes down once he gets back and you’re like, ‘OK, next man up.’ The thing that I enjoy about this room, and this team, is the confidence and the trust they have in the next guy. I’ve never been a part of a team like that. (Other teams) I’ve played for when one guy goes down, it’s like, ‘Oh man, the season is over with,’ because they always depend on that one guy. Here, it’s just, ‘All right, it’s next man up, but we believe in you so go do your best and we’re going to be behind you every step of the way.’”

Evans returned to practice Thursday in a limited form and the team is optimistic he can play Monday night at Detroit after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

Egbuka (hamstring) and Godwin (fibula) aren’t going to play. McMillan is out longer with a neck injury suffered in training camp.

“Obviously, Mike draws a lot of attention,” Mayfield said about Evans. “Also, understanding the other side of it, is when he does draw a lot of attention, guys have to step up and do their jobs at a high level. There are a lot more pros that come with it than cons. He gets double-teamed every once in a while, but that is just an opportunity for somebody else to step up.”

Whether it’s the Johnsons or veteran Sterling Shepard, Mayfield is connecting with whoever is out there running routes.

