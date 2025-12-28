Ewers throws 2 TDs as Dolphins beat Bucs 20-17 to force pivotal Week 18 NFC South matchup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard toss for his first career score, and the Miami Dolphins beat the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-17 on Sunday.

The Bucs (7-9) remained one game behind the Carolina Panthers (8-8) in the NFC South after the Panthers' 27-10 loss to Seattle on Sunday. The Buccaneers would still clinch their fifth consecutive division title and sixth straight playoff berth by beating Carolina in next week's regular-season finale.

But Tampa Bay has lost four straight games, seven of its last eight and has barely looked like a playoff team during that stretch. The Buccaneers' last four losses have all been by one possession.

Despite three turnovers and being outgained 145-53 on the ground Sunday, Tampa Bay pulled within three after a three-play, 91-yard drive that Baker Mayfield capped with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans with 54 seconds left.

A busted coverage by the Dolphins defense led to a 59-yard reception by Chris Godwin that set up the score, but Miami recovered the ensuring onside kick to end Tampa Bay's comeback attempt.

Mayfield completed 33 of 44 passes for 346 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Godwin on the game's opening drive. The former No. 1 pick has thrown an interception in each game of the Buccaneers' losing streak, including two on Sunday. The first was an underthrow to receiver Jalen McMillan that was picked off by rookie cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.

The second came as the Buccaneers were driving down the field midway through the fourth, trailing by 10. Mayfield, one play after somehow escaping a sack attempt by Quinton Bell and completing an 11-yard pass to Evans, threw a red-zone interception to safety Ashtyn Davis.

After the Buccaneers forced a Dolphins punt, linebacker Bradley Chubb stripped Mayfield on a sack, which Bell recovered.

Ewers completed 14 of 22 passes in his second career start for the Dolphins (7-9), who have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Rookie receiver Theo Wease Jr. took Ewers' first TD pass 63 yards into the end zone, and tight end Greg Dulcich caught an 11-yard scoring pass.

Running back De'Von Achane had 18 carries for 83 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry against Tampa Bay's seventh-ranked run defense.

The Buccaneers took an early lead on a 16-play touchdown drive on their first possession of the game but gave up 17 straight points before Chase McLaughlin's 33-yard field goal cut the deficit to seven points in the fourth.

McLaughlin had connected on 11 straight field goals from 55-plus yards entering Sunday but had a 55-yard attempt blocked late in the second.

Ewers led the Dolphins back down the field to set up Riley Patterson's 33-yard kick that pushed the score to 20-10.

Injuries

Buccaneers: G Michael Jordon (concussion) and LB Haason Reddick (concussion) left with concussions and did not return. ... CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) left early in the fourth.

Dolphins: LB Chop Robinson (concussion), LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring) and LB KJ Britt (groin) left with injuries. ... WR Jaylen Waddle was playing through a rib injury.