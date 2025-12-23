Bucs Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. selected for 2026 Pro Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL announced Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. have been named to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

The selection marks the second career Pro Bowl for safety Winfield Jr., who made his Pro Bowl debut in 2021. It's also the fifth consecutive Pro Bowl trip for offensive tackle Wirfs in just six NFL seasons. Both players were drafted in 2020.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Jamel Dean were also chosen as alternates for the 2026 Pro Bowl.

For the first time, the 2026 Pro Bowl will move to Super Bowl LX Week in the San Francisco Bay Area. The game will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.