Bucs Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. selected for 2026 Pro Bowl

Baker Mayfield and Jamel Dean selected as alternates.
Tyler Kaufman/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in New Orleans.
Jaguars Buccaneers Football
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL announced Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. have been named to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

The selection marks the second career Pro Bowl for safety Winfield Jr., who made his Pro Bowl debut in 2021. It's also the fifth consecutive Pro Bowl trip for offensive tackle Wirfs in just six NFL seasons. Both players were drafted in 2020.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Jamel Dean were also chosen as alternates for the 2026 Pro Bowl.

For the first time, the 2026 Pro Bowl will move to Super Bowl LX Week in the San Francisco Bay Area. The game will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

