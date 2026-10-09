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Carlson scores twice to help the Lightning beat the Wild 3-2

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Chris O'Meara/AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman John Carlson (74) celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild with right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman John Carlson scored twice for his 11th career multi-goal game, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Dennis Hildeby made 34 saves in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Anthony Cirelli also scored to help Tampa Bay win its third straight game.

Quinn Hughes scored and assisted on Blake Coleman's power-play goal for Minnesota. Jesper Wallstedt finished with 32 saves.

Cirelli opened the scoring for the Lightning, getting his stick on Erik Cernak's shot for a deflection past Wallstedt at 5:26 of the first period. Carlson scored 36 seconds later with a wrist shot from the right point.

Hughes cut the Wild deficit to 2-1 at the 2:32 mark with a wrist shot through traffic. Jared Spurgeon, who picked up an assist on the goal, and Hughes both matched a franchise record for defensemen by scoring a point in four consecutive games to start the season, tying Ryan Suter, who did it twice.

Carlson regained the two-goal lead with a one-timer off a Kucherov pass at 4:55 to snap an 0-for-14 power-play drought to start the season. Coleman answered with a power-play goal off the rush with 5:59 left in second.

Minnesota played without defenseman Olli Maatta (lower-body injury) and forward Nick Foligno (upper-body injury).

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