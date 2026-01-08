TAMPA, Fla. — Bolts take down Avalanche, extend winning streak to 8 games. John Cooper honored for 1000th game & Underoath bassist Grant Brandell joins the show.

Bolts beat the Avalanche, extend winning streak

Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger recap the Lightning’s big win versus the league’s top team.

John Cooper on coaching 1000 games and why Darren Raddysh has been key to the Lightning’s success this season.

John Cooper honored for 1,000 games, Darren Raddysh gets some shine

Underoath bassist Grant Brandell joins the show

Kyle and Grant Brandell discuss how the musician became a Bolts fan plus his love of watching and playing hockey.

Underoath bassist Grant Brandell joins the show

10 Bolts players will be on international squads

Ten Lightning players will be playing in the international competition in a couple of weeks. A look at the players and countries they will be representing.

10 Bolts players will be on international squads

Looking ahead to next week

Expectations for the upcoming road trip to Philadelphia & Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead to next week