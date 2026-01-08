TAMPA, Fla. — Bolts take down Avalanche, extend winning streak to 8 games. John Cooper honored for 1000th game & Underoath bassist Grant Brandell joins the show.
Bolts beat the Avalanche, extend winning streak
Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger recap the Lightning’s big win versus the league’s top team.
John Cooper on coaching 1000 games and why Darren Raddysh has been key to the Lightning’s success this season.
Underoath bassist Grant Brandell joins the show
Kyle and Grant Brandell discuss how the musician became a Bolts fan plus his love of watching and playing hockey.
10 Bolts players will be on international squads
Ten Lightning players will be playing in the international competition in a couple of weeks. A look at the players and countries they will be representing.
Looking ahead to next week
Expectations for the upcoming road trip to Philadelphia & Pittsburgh.
Bradenton teen heads home after surgery to amputate 174-pound leg
Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone caught up with Jasmine Ramirez who left Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital after a lengthy hospital stay.