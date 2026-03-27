Montour scores in OT to lead Kraken past Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Montour scored his second goal of the game 2:47 into overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Bobby McMann and Kaapo Kakko each had a goal and an assist. Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots for Seattle, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, Anthony Cirelli and Corey Perry both scored, and Charle-Edouard D’Astous had two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 15 saves. Tampa Bay improved to 4-0-2 in the last six games.

Montour picked up the puck from Shane Wright and beat Vasilevskiy to keep Seattle in the playoff race in the Western Conference.

The Kraken opened the scoring with 4:42 left in the first period as Montour slipped around the defense to take a pass from Freddy Gaudreau and cut to the net for a backhand up and over Vasilevskiy. Cirelli pulled the Lightning even less than two minutes later. Seattle quickly regained the lead as Chandler Stephenson slipped around a check from Emil Lilleberg to find Kakko open in the slot with 1:48 remaining in the first.

McMann scored his sixth goal in seven games with Seattle at the 3:35 mark of the second period for a two-goal advantage. Guentzel answered with a breakaway goal at 5:56 and Perry scored from the slot on the power play to pull Tampa Bay even midway through the second.