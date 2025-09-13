NFL leaves Charlie Kirk tributes to individual teams

The NFL said the decision to hold a moment of silence honoring Charlie Kirk will be left to individual teams, a league spokesperson confirmed to Scripps News.

The league said it decided to hold a moment of silence before Thursday’s game in Green Bay between the Packers and Commanders.

“The National Football League asks that you please join us in a moment of silent reflection on the murder of Charlie Kirk, the NFL condemns all violence in our communities. It will take all of us to stop hate. Thank you," said the public address announcer before Thursday’s kickoff.

The moment of silence sparked debate over whether the NFL should pay tribute to the divisive conservative activist.

Kirk died Wednesday after being fatally wounded during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. The shooting brought widespread condemnation from political figures, including liberals and conservatives.

Online reaction has led to multiple job losses, including that of a Carolina Panthers employee, The New York Times reported. According to The Times, the Panthers fired public relations employee Charlie Rock after he posted, "Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it …,” along with a screenshot of the Wu-Tang Clan song “Protect Ya Neck.”

The Panthers released a statement reading: "The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual."