Rays All-Star Brandon Lowe traded to Pittsburgh Pirates: ESPN sources

The Tampa Bay Rays have been making roster moves as the franchise ships its All-Star slugger and infielder, according to ESPN sources.

ESPN's Jeff Passan posted to X on Friday afternoon Brandon Lowe is headed to Pittsburgh in a three-team deal involving the Rays, Pirates and Houston Astros.

Lowe earned MLB All-Star honors in 2025, while driving in 83 runs, collecting 130 hits, and he was just one game away from setting a franchise record by getting a hit in 21 consecutive games.

The full multi-team trade breakdown has the Pirates receiving the 31-year-old second baseman, as well as left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery and outfielder Jake Magnum. The Rays get outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito.

Right hander Mike Burrows lands in Houston.