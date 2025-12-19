Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rays All-Star Brandon Lowe traded to Pittsburgh Pirates: ESPN sources

Pirates Rays Baseball Brandon Lowe
Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Rays Brandon Lowe hits a two run homer during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Pirates Rays Baseball Brandon Lowe
Posted

The Tampa Bay Rays have been making roster moves as the franchise ships its All-Star slugger and infielder, according to ESPN sources.

ESPN's Jeff Passan posted to X on Friday afternoon Brandon Lowe is headed to Pittsburgh in a three-team deal involving the Rays, Pirates and Houston Astros.

Lowe earned MLB All-Star honors in 2025, while driving in 83 runs, collecting 130 hits, and he was just one game away from setting a franchise record by getting a hit in 21 consecutive games.

The full multi-team trade breakdown has the Pirates receiving the 31-year-old second baseman, as well as left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery and outfielder Jake Magnum. The Rays get outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito.

Right hander Mike Burrows lands in Houston.

Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son, who died in a DUI crash

Police said the 19-year-old who was on a motorcycle was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son who died in a DUI crash

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.