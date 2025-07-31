Rays make some deals at MLB trade deadline

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees made an in-game trade deadline deal on Thursday.

As the two teams played against each other, the Rays acquired outfielder Everson Pereira and a player to be named later (or cash considerations) from the New York Yankees in exchange for infielder/outfielder José Caballero.

Pereira, 24, has slashed .254/.357/.507 (68-for-268) with nine doubles, one triple, 19 home runs, 52 RBI, 38 walks, 68 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 70 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

The Rays also landed right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead, right-handed pitcher Duncan Davitt and right-handed pitcher Benjamin Peoples.

Houser, 32, has started 11 games for the White Sox this season after signing with the club as a free agent on May 20. The right-hander is 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA (68.2IP, 16ER) and a 1.22 WHIP, both the best marks of his career nine-year major league career.

And the Rays were not done there, as they added another arm.

The Rays traded for right-handed pitcher Griffin Jax from the Minnesota Twins, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Taj Bradley.

Jax, 30, is in his fifth major league season. His 21 holds rank third in the American League behind Houston’s Bryan Abreu (24) and Cleveland’s Hunter Gaddis (22) and is tied for seventh most in the majors.

At 54-56 overall record and with just two wins in their last 10 games, the Rays currently sit in fourth place in the AL East.