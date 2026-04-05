Rays sell out 20th consecutive home opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have sold out their 2026 home opener, marking the 20th consecutive season the team has sold out its first game.

The opener is set for Monday, April 6, against the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field. The first 10,000 fans will receive a schedule magnet, presented by Orlando Health.

Tickets remain for the rest of the homestand, including games against the Cubs on April 7 and 8 and limited seats for the New York Yankees series April 10-12.

Fans purchasing a ticket to any home game in April will receive $10 in Burst Bucks per ticket in their Rays Wallet via the MLB Ballpark app through the “First One’s On Us” promotion. Burst Bucks will be available when gates open and expire five hours after first pitch.

The promotion includes 12-ounce draft beers priced so fans can buy one with their Burst Bucks anywhere draft beer is sold.

The home opener will be televised on Rays.TV presented by Union Home Mortgage with first pitch at 4:10 p.m., and will also air on WDAE 95.7 FM/620 AM, streaming on iHeart Radio, and in Spanish on WQBN Super Q 106.7 FM/1300 AM.