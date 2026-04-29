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Rays' third baseman Junior Caminero leaves game vs. Guardians due to bruised jaw

Rays Guardians Baseball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero is checked out after being hit with a foul tip in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Rays Guardians Baseball
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CLEVELAND (AP) — Tampa Bay third baseman Junior Caminero is day-to-day with a bruised jaw after getting struck with a foul tip during the first inning of Tuesday night's game against Cleveland.

Caminero was injured when he fouled a cutter from Cleveland's Tanner Bibee off the plate. The ball bounced off the plate and hit him in the area of the right jaw. Caminero fell to the ground and was face down for a couple of minutes as Tampa Bay's trainer came out.

Caminero was examined for a couple of minutes before deciding to remain in for the at-bat. He grounded out to Bibee before being replaced by Ben Williamson.

The 22-year-old Caminero — who spent three years in Cleveland's organization — leads the Rays with eight home runs and has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games before Tuesday night.

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