Todd Bowles set to stay with Bucs: Highlighting his time in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, Todd Bowles confirmed he will remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as head coach, a source told ESPN.

Bowles has led the team to three consecutive playoffs and two winning seasons during his tenure as head coach. He also helped lead the team to a 2020 Superbowl as a defensive coordinator.

Here is a look at what he accomplished during his time in southwest Florida at the helm of the Sunshine States' most beloved professional football team:

Winning record: Total record: 35-33

Division success: Three consecutive NFC South division titles

Dominant wins: A 32-9 NFC wildcard playoff win against the Eagles in 2023

Player spotlight under Bowles' tenure:

2022 Season

Week 2: Mike Edwards – NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2 INTs, incl. pick-six vs. Saints)

(2 INTs, incl. pick-six vs. Saints) Week 5: Ryan Succop – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (4/4 FGs vs. Falcons)

(4/4 FGs vs. Falcons) Week 13: Rachaad White – NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month (Dec.)

(Dec.) Several Pro Bowl selections: Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr.

2023 Season

Week 3: Mike Evans – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (171 yds, TD vs. Eagles)

(171 yds, TD vs. Eagles) Week 9: Chase McLaughlin – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (5/5 FGs vs. Texans)

(5/5 FGs vs. Texans) Week 16: Baker Mayfield – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (381 yds, 4 TDs vs. Packers)

(381 yds, 4 TDs vs. Packers) Pro Bowl: Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea

Mike Evans: NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Dec.)

2024 Season

Week 6: Sean Tucker – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (rookie 150+ total yds, 2 TDs)

(rookie 150+ total yds, 2 TDs) Week 13: Bucky Irving – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (rookie 177 scrimmage yds, 2 TDs)

(rookie 177 scrimmage yds, 2 TDs) Week 15: Baker Mayfield – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (4 TDs, 0 INT vs. Jaguars)

(4 TDs, 0 INT vs. Jaguars) Week 18: Antoine Winfield Jr. – NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2 INTs, FF vs. Panthers)

(2 INTs, FF vs. Panthers) Pro Bowl: Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs

NFL Honors finalist: Antoine Winfield Jr. – Defensive Player of the Year finalist

2025 Seasons

Week 3: Baker Mayfield – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (350+ pass yds, 4 TDs)

(350+ pass yds, 4 TDs) Week 8:

Anthony Nelson – NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2 sacks, FF, INT TD) Chase McLaughlin – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (3 FGs 50+ yds) Emeka Egbuka – CBS Sports All-Rookie Team and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month (Sept.)

