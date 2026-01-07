Todd Bowles set to stay with Bucs: Highlighting his time in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, Todd Bowles confirmed he will remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as head coach, a source told ESPN.
Bowles has led the team to three consecutive playoffs and two winning seasons during his tenure as head coach. He also helped lead the team to a 2020 Superbowl as a defensive coordinator.
Here is a look at what he accomplished during his time in southwest Florida at the helm of the Sunshine States' most beloved professional football team:
Winning record: Total record: 35-33
Division success: Three consecutive NFC South division titles
Dominant wins: A 32-9 NFC wildcard playoff win against the Eagles in 2023
Player spotlight under Bowles' tenure:
2022 Season
- Week 2: Mike Edwards – NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2 INTs, incl. pick-six vs. Saints)
- Week 5: Ryan Succop – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (4/4 FGs vs. Falcons)
- Week 13: Rachaad White – NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month (Dec.)
- Several Pro Bowl selections: Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr.
2023 Season
- Week 3: Mike Evans – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (171 yds, TD vs. Eagles)
- Week 9: Chase McLaughlin – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (5/5 FGs vs. Texans)
- Week 16: Baker Mayfield – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (381 yds, 4 TDs vs. Packers)
- Pro Bowl: Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea
- Mike Evans: NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Dec.)
2024 Season
- Week 6: Sean Tucker – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (rookie 150+ total yds, 2 TDs)
- Week 13: Bucky Irving – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (rookie 177 scrimmage yds, 2 TDs)
- Week 15: Baker Mayfield – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (4 TDs, 0 INT vs. Jaguars)
- Week 18: Antoine Winfield Jr. – NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2 INTs, FF vs. Panthers)
- Pro Bowl: Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs
- NFL Honors finalist: Antoine Winfield Jr. – Defensive Player of the Year finalist
2025 Seasons
- Week 3: Baker Mayfield – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (350+ pass yds, 4 TDs)
- Week 8:
- Anthony Nelson – NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2 sacks, FF, INT TD)
- Chase McLaughlin – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (3 FGs 50+ yds)
- Emeka Egbuka – CBS Sports All-Rookie Team and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month (Sept.)
