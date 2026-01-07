Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Todd Bowles set to stay with Bucs: Highlighting his time in Tampa Bay

Todd Bowles
Chris O'Meara/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles smiles during a post game news conference following an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Todd Bowles
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, Todd Bowles confirmed he will remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as head coach, a source told ESPN.

Bowles has led the team to three consecutive playoffs and two winning seasons during his tenure as head coach. He also helped lead the team to a 2020 Superbowl as a defensive coordinator.

Here is a look at what he accomplished during his time in southwest Florida at the helm of the Sunshine States' most beloved professional football team:

Winning record: Total record: 35-33

Division success: Three consecutive NFC South division titles

Dominant wins: A 32-9 NFC wildcard playoff win against the Eagles in 2023

Player spotlight under Bowles' tenure: 

2022 Season

  • Week 2: Mike Edwards – NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2 INTs, incl. pick-six vs. Saints)
  • Week 5: Ryan Succop – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (4/4 FGs vs. Falcons)
  • Week 13: Rachaad White – NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month (Dec.)
  • Several Pro Bowl selections: Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr.

2023 Season

  • Week 3: Mike Evans – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (171 yds, TD vs. Eagles)
  • Week 9: Chase McLaughlin – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (5/5 FGs vs. Texans)
  • Week 16: Baker Mayfield – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (381 yds, 4 TDs vs. Packers)
  • Pro Bowl: Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea
  • Mike Evans: NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Dec.)

2024 Season

  • Week 6: Sean Tucker – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (rookie 150+ total yds, 2 TDs)
  • Week 13: Bucky Irving – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (rookie 177 scrimmage yds, 2 TDs)
  • Week 15: Baker Mayfield – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (4 TDs, 0 INT vs. Jaguars)
  • Week 18: Antoine Winfield Jr. – NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2 INTs, FF vs. Panthers)
  • Pro Bowl: Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs
  • NFL Honors finalist: Antoine Winfield Jr. – Defensive Player of the Year finalist

2025 Seasons

  • Week 3: Baker Mayfield – NFC Offensive Player of the Week (350+ pass yds, 4 TDs)
  • Week 8:
    • Anthony Nelson – NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2 sacks, FF, INT TD)
    • Chase McLaughlin – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (3 FGs 50+ yds)
    • Emeka Egbuka – CBS Sports All-Rookie Team and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month (Sept.)

